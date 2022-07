(WJHL) – With the return to classrooms just around the corner, News Channel 11 has compiled a list of exactly when each local system is expected to start its fall semester.

Tennessee

City Systems

Bristol, Tenn. City Schools – August 1

Elizabethton City Schools – August 3

Greeneville City Schools – August 3

Johnson City Schools – August 3

Kingsport City Schools – August 1

Rogersville City School – August 8

County Systems

Carter County Schools – August 11

Greene County Schools – August 2

Hawkins County Schools – August 8

Johnson County Schools – August 8

Sullivan County Schools – August 8

Unicoi County Schools – August 8

Washington County, Tenn. Schools – August 1

Virginia

City Systems

Bristol, Va. City Schools – August 17

Norton City Schools – August 4

County Systems