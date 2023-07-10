A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Health districts across Southwest Virginia are offering school-required vaccinations for students in grades 7-12.

A release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) states both the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts will be hosting the clinics at each of their health departments.

The VDH listed the following vaccines as required by schools:

Diphtheria, Tetanus, & Pertussis (Tdap) – A booster dose of the Tdap vaccine is required for all children entering the 7 th grade

A booster dose of the Tdap vaccine is required for all children entering the 7 grade Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine – All children are required to have a minimum of 2 doses of MenACWY vaccine. The first dose should be administered prior to entering the 7 th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering the 12 th grade.

– All children are required to have a minimum of of MenACWY vaccine. The should be administered prior to entering the 7 grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering the 12 grade. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine – A complete series of 2 doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade

The VDH stated that parents or guardians of a child may elect to forgo the HPV vaccine after reviewing educational materials.

All vaccine clinics require appointments, and parents are urged to call and set those up as early as possible due to limited spots. Proof of insurance and a child’s vaccine record must be brought to the appointment.

Below is a list of vaccine clinic locations and dates, provided by the VDH:

LENOWISCO Health District:

July 19, 24, 26 and 31: Wise County Health Department

August 1, 2 and 8: Lee County Health Department

August 7, 10 and 14: Scott County Health Department

Cumberland Plateau Health District:

August 7, 8 and 10: Buchanan County Health Department

August 1, 3 and 8: Dickenson County Health Department

August 7, 9 and 14: Russell County Health Department

August 10, 15 and 16: Tazewell County Health Department