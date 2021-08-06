Wise County Public Schools to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Back To School

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County Public Schools will require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings indoors starting Monday, August 9.

According to a letter from Division Superintendent Greg Mullins, WCPS will require masks to be worn indoors by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Based upon guidance from the Lenowisco Health District, CDC’s most recent guidance,
and health professionals from Ballad and Niswonger Children’s Hospital regarding the
high transmission levels of the very aggressive and highly contagious Delta variant in our
region, Wise County Public Schools will require the use of mask indoors beginning
Monday, August 9th, 2021 for all PK-12 grade students, staff, and visitors regardless of
vaccination status.

Greg Mullins, Division Superintendent, Wise County Public Schools

Masks will also be required on WCPS buses and other school transportation.

According to the letter, the school district will continue to monitor the local health metrics and will adjust policies as needed.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.

