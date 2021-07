When do schools go back in the Tri-Cities?

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Summer vacation is winding down in the Tri-Cities region, and schools are preparing to get back in full swing.

With school systems spanning multiple counties, cities and two states, it can be difficult to keep track of which students go back to the classroom on specific dates.

Below is a breakdown of starting dates for all the school districts in the Tri-Cities region:

Ashley Academy: Tuesday, Aug. 17

Bristol TN City Schools: Monday, Aug. 2 (early dismissal)

Bristol VA Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 19

Buchanan County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 16

Carter County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Dickenson County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 9

Elizabethton City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 5 (abbreviated) / Monday, Aug. 9 (first full day)

Greene County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 4 (abbreviated day) / Friday, Aug. 6 (first full day)

Greeneville City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 4 (abbreviated day) / Friday, Aug. 6 (first full day)

Hawkins County Schools: Monday, Aug. 9 (abbreviated day)

Johnson City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 4

Johnson County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 10 (abbreviated day)

Kingsport City Schools: Monday, Aug. 2

Lee County Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 5

Norton City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 4 (abbreviated day) / Thursday, Aug. 5 (also abbreviated) / Friday, Aug. 6 (first full day)

Rogersville City School: Monday, Aug. 9 (abbreviated day)

Russell County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 16

Scott County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 16

Smyth County Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 10

Sullivan County Schools: Monday, Aug. 9

Tazewell County Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 19 (abbreviated day) / Friday, Aug. 20 (abbreviated day) / Monday, Aug. 23 (first full day)

Unicoi County Schools: Monday, Aug. 9 (abbreviated day) / Tuesday, Aug. 10 (first full day)

Washington County TN Schools: Monday, Aug. 2 (abbreviated day)

Washington County VA Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 9

Wise County Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 5