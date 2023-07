JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The end of summer break is nearing for thousands of school-age kids across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

In many local districts, students will report back to school as soon as next week.

This year, Greene County Schools has the earliest start date with students returning on Tuesday, Aug. 1 for an abbreviated day. However, schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning Friday, Aug. 4 will be the first full day for Greene County students.

Some districts have scheduled meet and greets, open houses, or orientations before school starts.

Below is a list of local school districts’ starting dates:

Northeast Tennessee

Bristol Tennessee City Schools: Friday, Aug. 4 (early dismissal / elementary 8:10–10:10 a.m., TMS & THS 7:30–9:30 a.m.). No school on Monday, Aug. 7. First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Carter County Schools: Friday, Aug. 4

Elizabethton City Schools: Friday, Aug. 4 (abbreviated day / grades K-5 8:00–11:46 a.m., grades 6–12 go 7:45–11:16 a.m.). No school on Monday, Aug. 7. First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Greene County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 1 (abbreviated day / 8–10 a.m.). No school Aug. 2–3. First full day: Friday, Aug. 4.

Greeneville City Schools: First full day for all students: Friday, Aug. 4. (GHS freshmen and GMS 6th graders/new students report for an abbreviated day on Aug. 2. All others report on Aug. 4.)

Hawkins County Schools: Monday, Aug. 7 (dismiss at 11:30 a.m.). First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Johnson City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 2

Johnson County Schools: Monday, Aug. 7 (half day). First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Kingsport City Schools: Monday, Aug. 7

Rogersville City School: Monday, Aug. 7 (dismiss at 11:31 a.m.). First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Sullivan County Schools: Monday, Aug. 7

Unicoi County Schools: Monday, Aug. 7 (dismiss 11:45/12:00). First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Washington County (TN) Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 2 (abbreviated day). First full day: Thursday, Aug. 3.

Southwest Virginia

Bristol Virginia Public Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 16

Buchanan County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Dickenson County Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Lee County Schools: Thursday, Aug. 10

Norton City Schools: Thursday, Aug. 3 (12:30 p.m. dismissal). First full day: Friday, Aug. 4.

Russell County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Scott County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Smyth County Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Tazewell County Schools: Thursday, Aug. 17 (hour and a half early dismissal on Aug. 17 and 18). First full day: Monday, Aug. 21.

Washington County (VA) Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Wise County Schools: Friday, Aug. 4 (12:30 pm. dismissal on Aug. 4 and 7). First full day: Tuesday, Aug. 8.