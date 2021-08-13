Wendy’s promoting back-to-school routines with 2-day croissant giveaway

(WJHL) — Wendy’s announced that the chain is giving away free croissants on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14 to help folks get into the back-to-school groove.

As setting routines for the new school year are underway, the restaurant said it hopes that enjoying a Wendy’s breakfast becomes a key part of consumers’ morning rituals.

The giveaway includes one free sausage or bacon, egg and Swiss croissant during breakfast hours only. No purchase is necessary to receive a free item.

To find the closest participating Wendy’s location, click here.