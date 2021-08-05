Washington County, Va. Schools to require face masks

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Students in Washington County, Virginia Schools will be required to wear face masks when they return to school Monday.

The school system announced Thursday that schools will reopen under “Level 3” of its fall 2021 opening plan. That means students will be required to wear masks except during mask breaks.

Staff members will also be required to wear masks.

The school system said it made the decision to open under “Level 3,” the most restrictive level in its reopening plan, based on guidance from local health officials, including Ballad Health and the Mount Rogers Health District, and legal counsel.

“We will continue to monitor and evaluate our local circumstances and as always we look forward to returning to less restrictive mitigations as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” Washington County, Virginia Schools said in its announcement. “Changes to our operational plan are always guided by our desire to remain safely open for in-person instruction to our students.”

More information about Washington County, Virginia Schools’ reopening plan is posted on the school system’s website.