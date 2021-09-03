Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent pens letter outlining COVID-19 plans

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The superintendent of the Washington County Virginia school system wrote a letter details the plans in place for COVID-19 safety this school year.

The letter from Superintendent Brian Ratliff states that the school system intends to hold school five days a week in person, unless a COVID-19-related emergency is in effect, such as a spike in cases that forces the school into a temporary remote learning situation.

Ratliff states that if that were to occur, it would only be for a required amount of time in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

The letter also reminds parents that all COVID-positive students or staff are required to isolate for a pre-determined amount of time before returning the school. People who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus will also be required to quarantine for an amount of time determined by the Virginia Department of Health before returning.

You can read the entire letter below: