Washington County, TN Schools will require masks indoors until Sept. 21, parents may opt children out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education met Thursday night at a special called meeting to discuss the school district’s COVID-19 protocols.

Superintendent Jerry Boyd made his recommendation to the board to require masks for faculty, staff and students while they are indoors and on school buses.

Boyd also recommended that the schools adhere to Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that states parents may opt their children out of the mandate if they choose to fill out a form. Boyd said that form would be available to parents on the district website by the end of the day on Friday, August 20.

Boyd suggested that face coverings be required until September 21, at which time the board will review the data and decide upon further action.

At tonight’s Washington County School Board special meeting:

– Board expecting to vote on opt-out mask mandate amid rising cases

– Director of Schools Jerry Boyd going over current COVID numbers. Concerned with rate of growth of cases and close contacts @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/heoC9HKa2q — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) August 19, 2021

Under Boyd’s recommendation, face shields would be counted as face coverings. He stated that would be especially important for younger grades who have a greater need to see facial expressions.

The recommendation passed 8-1.

The requirement will take effect Monday, August 23.