Washington County, TN Schools to be closed next week due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools will be closed the week of August 30. Students and staff will return to the classroom on Tuesday, September 7.

District offices will remain open during the closure, according to a release from the school district.

“The decision to close has been made due to the increased numbers of quarantined students and staff in addition to the inability to adequately staff some of our classrooms, cafeterias, bus routes, and other positions essential for the efficient and effective operations of our school system,” the release states.

The school system will use “state-approved stockpiled days” intended for weather and other emergency closures.

Washington County students will not be partaking in remote learning during the closure. Child care services will not be provided until September 7.

Curb-side meal pickup will be available for families at David Crockett High School, Jonesborough Middle School and Boones Creek Elementary from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Band, sports and other extra-curricular activities will continue as planned unless otherwise notified.

“Your support and understanding is appreciated as we make this decision to allow our students and staff members the necessary time to fully recover and return to school,” the release states. “Please take care and focus on the well-being of yourself and your family.”

As of Thursday, 1,514 students and staff were quarantined, while 245 students and staff had tested positive for the virus.