Washington County, TN Schools report 41 students & staff positive for COVID, 169 in quarantine Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools report that 41 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Monday, August 9.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 155 students and staff were in quarantine on Monday.

University High School reported the most students in quarantine Monday. The dashboard states 27 students have been quarantined, with less than five counted as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Boones Creek Elementary and West View Elementary had the second-highest number of students in quarantine with 23 total each.

Five students and less than five staff were confirmed COVID cases at Boones Creek.

Less than five students and less than five staff at West View were confirmed COVID cases.

You can view Monday’s dashboard by clicking here.