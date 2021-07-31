Washington County, Tennessee Schools to provide free meals to all students

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools announced that no child will go hungry — free meals will be offered to any students, including those who are quarantined, virtual or not enrolled in any public school.

The meals include breakfast and lunch, which can be picked up from two locations: Boones Creek Elementary School at 132 Highland Church Road, Johnson City and Jonesborough Middle School at 308 Forest Drive in Jonesborough.

Meal pick ups begin on Monday, August 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Parents and guardians are asked to park and call the phone number provided on a sign near the schools’ kitchen areas to have meals brought out to their vehicles.