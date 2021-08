WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools (WCS) used funds awards from the “2021 Reducing Diesel Emissions for a Healthier Tennessee” program to add six new propane buses to its fleet.

A release from WCS said that $54,000 awarded to the district went toward the IC “CE” propane-powered school buses, bringing the county to a total of 11 propane-ran buses.

In addition to the propane buses, WCS also received the first all-electric school bus in Tennessee.