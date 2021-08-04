Virginia Tax-Free weekend taking place August 6-8

TRI-CITIES, Va. (WJHL) – Back to school for students this fall also means it’s time for back-to-school shopping. With tax-free weekend taking place from August 6-8 in the state of Virginia, it’s the perfect time to check items off your child’s list.

Deals are available on both traditional supplies and those we saw implemented during the pandemic, such as Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and Kleenex.

In Virginia, qualified items that fall into the tax-free category include $20 or less per qualified supplies, those are your basics like pencils, pens, papers and notebooks, as well as $100 or less per item when it comes to clothing and footwear.

“Protective equipment,” such as face shields and masks, do not qualify for the tax-free exemption this weekend, according to the Virginia Tax website.

Officials with Walmart in Bristol, Virginia told News Channel 11 they already pride themselves on everyday low prices, but those prices will be even lower August 6-8.

“Tax-free weekend is a great opportunity for some customers to save a little extra money. Each state has different items on the list, so it will vary by state, but it’s just a great opportunity for them to save money,” said Bristol, Virginia Walmart Store Manager, BJ Street.

With the pandemic still present, online shopping is here to stay and acts as another option of checking items off your back-to-school list while still taking advantage of tax-free deals.

“We also have online shopping, so if customers don’t want to do their shopping in the store, they can do it online and they can even do that for back to school,” said Street. “We have expanded that list to where they can even get things online or even have it delivered to their home if they’d like but depending on the location of where they live.”

With children returning to in-person classes, having the right supplies on the first day is a step in the right direction, especially for those elementary-aged children.

“It’s very important for kids to be ready to go on day one, if possible. It helps them feel more secured and settled in their environment,” said Van Pelt Reading Specialist and Literacy Coach, Ginger Richmond.

“Things that keep kids organized and prepared for each day are the typical things that we want kids to have so that they understand in life what’s expected from them to stay organized, and we want to start that at an early age,” said Van Pelt Elementary School Principal, Jared Rader.

Virginians have three full days of shopping. The holiday officially ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 8.