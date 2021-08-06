Virginia Community Colleges issue indoor mask mandate for campuses across state

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s community colleges will require masks indoors on all campuses.

This mandate is regardless of COVID-19 vaccine statuses and applies to several regional colleges, including Virginia Highlands Community College (VHCC) in Abingdon and Southwest Virginia Community College in Big Stone Gap.

Kelli Crowe, Public Relations & Marketing Coordinator at VHCC told News Channel 11 Friday that all campuses in the Virginia Community College System would be adhering to the mask policy.

Another local Southwest Virginia college, UVA Wise, already announced that an indoor mask policy would be in place for everyone on campus. The policy went into effect at UVA Wise on August 6.

For complete back-to-school coverage, CLICK HERE.