Update: Number of students that have been opted out of school mask mandates

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many parents have been taking advantage of mask opt-out forms found in local schools that have implemented mask mandates.

509 out of 2,677 students have been opted out of wearing masks in the Elizabethton City Schools system.

In the Johnson City Schools system, 2,024 out of 8,035, or more than one out of four students have been opted out of mask-wearing while at school.

Parents have been able to opt their children out of wearing masks in school due to the governor’s recent and controversial executive order.

Local health officials have voiced concern over the governor’s executive order saying that it will not help in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.