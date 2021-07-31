Unicoi County Schools releases 2021-2022 reopening plans

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools released its 2021-2022 reopening protocols ahead of the school year.

The school system said the health and safety of staff and students remain a priority.

The protocol includes the following:

Classroom, furniture and bus sanitation will continue.

Masks are not a requirement, but students and staff may wear one if they desire.

Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children’s health.

COVID-19 vaccines are not required but are encouraged for eligible staff and students.

Students will be required to stay home for 10 days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. Public health officials will conduct contact tracing.

Social distancing will be in effect when possible.

All school buildings will open at 7:15 a.m. to students.

All county school buses will have assigned seats.

There will be no self-service in the cafeteria. Food service staff will distribute food.

Water fountains will remain closed. Refilling stations for personal water bottles will be available.

Field trips and clubs will continue.

There will be no limit of fans at athletic events. Masks are not required.

Parents and guardians aren’t required to wear masks when meeting with school officials.

The above guidelines are subject to change depending on state and federal mandates.