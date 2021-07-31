Unicoi County Schools releases 2021-2022 reopening plans

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools released its 2021-2022 reopening protocols ahead of the school year.
The school system said the health and safety of staff and students remain a priority.
The protocol includes the following:
- Classroom, furniture and bus sanitation will continue.
- Masks are not a requirement, but students and staff may wear one if they desire.
- Parents and guardians are asked to monitor their children’s health.
- COVID-19 vaccines are not required but are encouraged for eligible staff and students.
- Students will be required to stay home for 10 days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test. Public health officials will conduct contact tracing.
- Social distancing will be in effect when possible.
- All school buildings will open at 7:15 a.m. to students.
- All county school buses will have assigned seats.
- There will be no self-service in the cafeteria. Food service staff will distribute food.
- Water fountains will remain closed. Refilling stations for personal water bottles will be available.
- Field trips and clubs will continue.
- There will be no limit of fans at athletic events. Masks are not required.
- Parents and guardians aren’t required to wear masks when meeting with school officials.
The above guidelines are subject to change depending on state and federal mandates.