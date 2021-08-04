Unicoi Co. Director of Schools says last year’s discouraging TCAP results were not surprising

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee officials released the tate-level test results from the 2020-2021 TCAP assessments Monday after a whirlwind of a school year. The scores have shown to be anything but exemplary.

This data shows an increase of students scoring below average after a school year thrown into a tailspin by COVID-19.

State education officials note that the disruptions are due to COVID-19 in the classroom, and the constant switches from in-person to online played a major part in learning loss.

Unicoi County Director of Schools, John English, told News Channel 11 that after the year they’ve had, the scores weren’t a surprise.

“The impact was real,” English said. “In and out of school and virtual and in-person, and there are a lot of different things that didn’t happen that normally happen. So we’re always disappointed if we don’t have the kind of scores we want and expect, but to say it was a shock or surprising, that wouldn’t be accurate.”

Officials hope this data is used as fuel to keep kids in the classroom and return to that more traditional concept of learning.