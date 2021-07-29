TSSAA updates COVID-19 protocols and guidelines ahead of fall sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- Fall sports in Tennessee will continue to face the impacts of COVID-19 this year.

According to a press release, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) recently sent out a memo to member schools across the state ahead of the upcoming school year.

The press release details when specific policies are not provided at schools, or at the school district level, the TSSAA is encouraging members to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in regards to face coverings, social distancing, and quarantine.

According to the TSSAA, students who test positive for COVID-19 must receive clearance from a medical professional before returning to sports. If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and subsequently receives his/her pre-participation physical, and is cleared to play, no additional clearance is required.

Coaches and students with suspected or confirmed positive cases should follow isolation guidelines from the CDC.