NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The annual Tennessee back-to-school sales tax holiday began Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will continue until midnight on Sunday.

State and local sales tax will be suspended across Tennessee on items like clothing and school supplies, including some electronics like personal computers, which will save Tennesseans upward of 10% of their total costs for these necessary items.

Tax-free items during the weekend include:

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc.

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers; and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less

Laptop computers, as well as tablet computers priced at $1,500 or less

Click here for a complete list of tax-free items.

Sales Tax Holiday Alphabetical Directory:

B

Belt Buckles Belt buckles sold separately are not exempt

Belts, tool

Boots, ski

Breathing Masks

Bridal apparel, other than gowns or veils

Briefcases

C

Cell Phones, including smartphones

Clothing Accessories or Equipment Incidental items worn on the person or in conjunction with clothing.

Compact Disks Computer storage media

Computer Software Basic computer software purchased with a bundled system is exempt. Individually purchased software and upgraded software purchased with a bundled system is taxable.

Computer Storage Media Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer ink).

Cosmetics

D

Diskettes Computer storage media



E

Electronic Readers

Electronic Schedulers School computer supply

Emblems Emblems sold separately are not exempt.



F

Fabric

Face Shields

Fins, swim

G

Glasses, safety

Globes

Gloves, protective or welders’

Gloves, sports

Goggles, safety

Goggles, sports

Guards, sports hand, elbow, mouth, shin

H

Hair Notions

Handbags

Hard Hats

Hearing Protectors

Helmets

J

Jewelry

Jump Drives Computer storage media



L

Leased Items

M

Maps

P

Paintbrushes, other Paintbrushes not used for artwork are taxable.

Paints, other Only acrylic tempora, or oil paints defined as school art

supplies are exempt.

Patches Patches sold separately are not exempt.

Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) School computer supply

Printer Ink School computer supply

Printer Paper School computer supply

Printer Supplies School computer supply

Printers School computer supply

Protective Equipment Items for human wear and designed as protection of the wearer against injury or disease or as protections against damage or injury of other persons or property, but not

suitable for general use.



R

Reference Books

Reference Maps

Rented Items

Respirators, paint or dust

S

School Computer Supplies Computer storage media (diskettes, compact disks), handheld electronic schedulers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), computer printers, and printer supplies (printer paper, printer

ink).

School Instructional Material Reference books, and reference maps and globes. Textbooks and workbooks exempt under existing law.

Sewing Equipment & Supplies

Sewing Materials Materials that become part of clothing are not exempt.

Shoes, ballet or tap

Shoes, cleated or spiked

Shoulder Pads for Dresses,

Jackets, etc.

Shoulder Pads, sports

Skates, roller and ice

Ski Boots

Skin Diving Suits

Smart Phones

Sport or Recreational Equipment Items designed for human use and worn in conjunction with an athletic or recreational activity that are not suitable for general use.

Sunglasses

T

Telephones

Thread

Thumb Drives

Tool Belts

Trade or Business, items used in

U

Umbrellas

V

Video Game Consoles

W

Wallets

Watches

Welders’ Gloves

Wetsuits

Y

Yarn

Z

Zippers

Items not included in the tax-free weekend include apparel items priced at more than $100, jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment. Items that are sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Storage media like flash drives are also not included in the tax-free sale, as are printer supplies, individually purchased software and household appliances.

Items sold online also qualify for the sales tax holiday, according to the state.

Tennesseans will then be able to save money on food items when the three-month-long sales tax holiday begins.