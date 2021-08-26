Sullivan County BOE passes mask mandate with opt-out

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – At a called Board of Education meeting Thursday evening, the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 5-2 for a mask mandate for students, teachers and staff in Sullivan County Schools.

SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS: Mask mandate with opt-out for students AND staff passes 5-2.



Also includes increased social distancing and deep cleaning.



This was an amendment to recommendations from Rafalowski. They still have to pass those recommendations.@WJHL11 — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) August 26, 2021

In accordance with Tennessee Executive Order 84, parents will be able to opt out of the mandate. School board members say the form will be available online.

Teachers and staff will also have the choice to opt out of the mandate.

Officials also say the mandate will take effect on Monday. Social distancing and deep cleaning protocols will also go into effect.

On the day the mask mandate passed, Sullivan County Schools report 47 students and 11 staff COVID-19 cases confirmed positive by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, and presumed positive cases not yet confirmed.