Standout Virginia High running back gets vaccinated, urges teammates to do the same

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One of the top high school football players in the region is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, he is calling on his teammates to get the shot and keep the team in contention for a state title.

Virginia High School running back Stevie Thomas was named TV-11’s Player of the Week last week after a four-touchdown performance against Patrick Henry. Last week, the team’s game against Wise Central was canceled after a COVID outbreak in the Virginia High locker room forced the team into quarantine.

“Having that happen, it just kills our momentum,” Thomas said. “Nobody likes that. It’s not fun.”

On Tuesday, Bristol Virginia Public Schools ran a vaccination clinic outside Virginia High aimed at getting students involved in extra-curriculars their shot.

“The quarantine not only affects students at school, but also in the activities they’re doing after school,” BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

Thomas said he and several other players got the shot today to avoid quarantines. Fully vaccinated players won’t have to quarantine for close contact.

“We have about 15-20 people vaccinated,” Thomas said. “The other half are getting out here today to get vaccinated, get it out of the way so we can get back to playing.”

Thomas said the team’s 3-0 start to the season was not something he wanted to sacrifice.

“With our team we have the potential to go really far in the playoffs,” Thomas said. “This is the best we’ve been in a long time, so we want everybody on the field.”

Thomas said the vaccine will also help his college ball prospects because some teams require or heavily recommend players get the shot to keep teams active for gameday.

Perrigan said Tuesday’s clinic was the fourth held by the district with help from the Virginia Department of Health. He said the district plans to hold more clinics down the road.

Students younger than 18 are required to have parental consent to get their shot. Those older than 18 are not required to provide that.