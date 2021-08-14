Rep. Alexander voices agreement with Johnson City School’s mask mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee State Rep. Rebecca Alexander voiced her agreement for the Johnson City School (JCS) Board’s decision to implement a mask mandate until Sept. 10.

In an interview with News Channel 11 Saturday, Alexander said that as the pandemic persists, elected officials have the public’s best interest in mind.

“It’s a no-win situation,” she said. “But I think our school board here in Johnson City is doing everything they can. They’re getting every bit of information they can get from science and from Ballad and our regional health care providers to do what is best for our kids.

“When the numbers are going up, they’ve made the decision to do what they’ve done because of the numbers they are seeing that are increasing in the middle school and high school level.”

While JCS did vote 6-1 to require masks, a stipulation within that vote included an opt-out option for parents and guardians, allowing them to sign a waiver to avoid the mandate.