JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Providence Academy rang in the new school year on Friday by celebrating a 37,648 sq. ft. addition to its facility. Providence students will return to classes on Monday, where they’ll utilize the new educational and athletic wing for the first time.

According to a release from the school, the new wing allows for a third tier of classrooms from pre-K through 12th grade. The expansion included 21 new classrooms, a second gymnasium and a weight room.

The building is named the “Rex Garrison Education Wing for Strength, Courage, and Wisdom” after former board chair and parent Rex Garrison. He and his wife were honored guests at the school’s Friday night ribbon-cutting, the release said.

Providence Academy has “increased its enrollment this year to 785 students and hired an additional 25 teachers,” the release states.

Along with a ribbon-cutting for the new wing of the school, students, parents and faculty participated in a back-to-school celebration and prayer walk ahead of Providence’s first day back.