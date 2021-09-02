Parents have opted more than a fifth of students out of Bristol, Tenn. schools’ mask mandate

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee Schools has become one of the latest school systems to implement a mask mandate, more than one-fifth of students district-wide have already been opted-out by their parents.

Due to Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that states schools must allow parents an option to opt their children out of mask mandates implemented in schools systems, a number of children will not be required to wear masks at school.

According to Bristol Tennessee City Schools PR and Special Projects Specialist Rebecca House, around 21 percent or 812 students have been opted out of the district’s mask mandate.

The opt-out form for parents who wish to sign one for their students can be found on the school systems website which can be found by clicking here.