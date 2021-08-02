New York Times bestselling author makes appearance in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A New York Times bestselling author spoke at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to address a topic that might have been considered taboo in years’ past.

I’ve had such a great time speaking about The Gift of Failure and The Addiction Inoculation in Greenville, TN, but now it’s time to set my alarm for 4AM and head home to Vermont. Thank you @GreeneCoSch! pic.twitter.com/AwjA0V3msq — Jessica Lahey (@jesslahey) August 3, 2021

Jessica Lahey spoke at a forum Monday night that covered substance abuse and how to tell the signs in children as classrooms across the region reopen.

Lahey said that as a recovering alcoholic herself, it’s important to be mindful of the different dynamics that can lead to substance dependence — environment, mental health and genetics.

She revealed that substance abuse begins as early as middle school and aimed to raise awareness to the issue with teachers, school resource officers and parents.

“I wanted to know what it meant when experts say that substance abuse is preventable,” Lahey said. “I want people to leave here knowing what that means and what they can do right away to help prevent substance abuse in kids.”

Lahey recently published her book, The Addiction Inoculation, which covers the signs of substance abuse and helps adults navigate the issue moving forward.

Another one of her books, The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed, landed on the New York Time’s bestseller list.