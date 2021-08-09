New West Ridge High School opens

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday marked the beginning of a new chapter for many Sullivan County high school students.

The new West Ridge High School welcomed juniors and seniors as part of the school’s staggered start to help kids get used to the campus.

The new school combines students from Sullivan Central, North, and South high schools.

School officials say their traffic plan went smoothly Monday morning and they will continue to make improvements in the coming days.

Principal Josh Davis says seeing the reaction from students and teachers to the new campus was everything he had hoped for.

“It’s been something that this district has been working towards for several years and just to have kids in the building and to be starting, it’s really nice and it’s exciting,” Davis said.

Only freshmen and sophomores will report to school Tuesday. Friday will mark the first day with students from all grade levels.