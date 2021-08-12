Masks will be mandated in all Virginia schools under new public health order

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth-graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new public health order in Virginia will require all students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new order from State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver was announced on Thursday and will take effect immediately. It will remain in place until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for schools change unless the order is amended or rescinded.

This news comes after several divisions announced plans to make face coverings optional, even though Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that a new state law requires school boards to fall in line with CDC recommendations to keep students safe.

Northam’s assertion was immediately disputed by some Republican lawmakers who said the law leaves room for local discretion.

Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said that the new order is meant to provide clarification for school boards who haven’t already complied with CDC guidelines.

“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” said Governor Northam in a statement. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”

It’s not clear how the Northam Administration plans to enforce this order against school divisions that may refuse to change their policies.

The order includes some exceptions to the universal mask requirement indoors, including for eating, drinking, exercising, while playing certain instruments and when necessary to participate in a religious ritual.

People with health conditions and disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask are also exempt from the rule.

The order furthers that any person who declines to wear a mask because of a medical condition or due to a “sincerely held religious objection to wearing masks in school” may request a “reasonable accommodation.”

“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” Dr. Oliver said in a statement. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”

“The vast majority of school districts have chosen to follow the CDC and keep their school communities safe,” State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said. “Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols. I’m grateful to Governor Northam and Dr. Oliver for this order, which will ensure uniformity across all school districts and keep students safely in their classrooms—no matter where they live in Virginia.”