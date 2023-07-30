JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students prepare to go back to school, families are in the midst of shopping for school clothes and supplies.

During the tax-free weekend, many local businesses said they saw an increase in customer traffic.

Plato’s Closet of Johnson City held its back-to-school event on the weekend of July 28, saving its most in-demand items to display during the sale.

“We’ll just push it out here, and we saran wrap it so nobody can shop it until that weekend gets here,” said Rebekah Rice, the Assistant Manager at Plato’s Closet. “And then everyone kind of lines up outside and they just come on in.”

For Plato’s, this tends to be a busy weekend for shopping, with many customers looking to take advantage of the tax-free weekend.

“We just had our back-to-school [event] last weekend, that was definitely really busy, Friday and Saturday of this week has definitely been busy for tax-free,” said Rice.

Many schools in the region return to the classroom within the next week. This increased the urgency to buy those back-to-school needs in the Tri-Cities region.

“So usually I would say our like our transaction count is going to be about 1 to 150,” she said. “It doubled for this past weekend. I think a lot of people kind of prefer to [shop] on tax-free. And there were a lot of people here for back-to-school shopping for sure.”

Rice says the busy weekend also tends to require more staff to help.

“We probably need like half of our staff here on weekends like that for our events, and especially for tax-free and back to school,” said Rice. “And we need like half our staff here, especially to cover breaks and all that.”