Local nonprofit throws back-to-school party & picnic at Founders Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Good Samaritan Ministries hosted its annual back-to-school picnic and party at Founders Park in Johnson City on Saturday.

The park was filled with plenty of things to do for all ages including music, a hotdog lunch, bounce houses, a rock wall, games and more. The ministry also handed out free backpacks and school supplies.

Good Samaritan Business Director Luci Tate said the festivities aimed to unify the community after months of canceled events.

“[Children] missed out on opportunities last year with school, so this is a way to sort of get them back together and start the school year off,” Tate said. “It’s community and it’s bringing families together and it’s bringing the community together to enjoy something and it’s something that we’ve missed on for a year.”

A spokesperson for Good Samaritan Ministries said the event is designed to encourage the youth from around the region to have a successful and thriving school year.

The event is open and free to anyone who wished to attend.