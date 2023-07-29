HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – As students prepare to return to school, a church in Hampton is helping to distribute school supplies to families that have trouble affording them.

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church has been hosting its Back to School Bash for 16 years, and this year’s event took place at Hampton High School. Each year, the bash features a backpack handout, where participating students receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.

Brandon Young, the senior pastor at Harmony, said this year’s bash saw the largest number of backpacks.

“It’s our largest bash to date,” said Young. “2,400 bags. Carter County Schools got involved this year, so they all helped us with those supplies.” Young said the backpacks are not just for Carter County students.

“We welcome all schools, all school systems,” he said. “No child is turned away at the Back to School Bash.”

While the church organizes the event, Young said they receive assistance and donations from the community.

“We accept donations from the community. We have churches and nonprofits and businesses and individuals who give. We have to raise between $25,000-$30,000 to put on an event this large.”

This year’s bash also saw a collaboration with Johnson City Toyota and the Kids In Need Foundation. Toyota contributed 400 backpacks to the event. Young said he also serves as the principal at Valley Forge Elementary School. For him, the backpack drive helps his students start the school year off strong.

“It gives them that step in the right direction, right off the bat, to go into the school having their supplies set in their backpack,” he said. “And it’s exciting to know that we had a hand in this.”

Now that this year’s bash is over, Young said it’s time to start planning for the next one.

“So we coordinate that throughout the entire year for this day. As soon as this event ends today, we’ll start planning for next year.”