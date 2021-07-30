Local agencies band together to host Sullivan County back-to-school event

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local agencies partnered to host a drive-thru event for students within the Sullivan County school system.

On Saturday, July 31 from 1-6 p.m. at 131 Shipley Ferry Road, students may receive a free dental exam, immunizations and COVID-19 vaccine for students who meet the current age requirements.

In addition to the health screenings, students K-12 will receive a backpack with school supplies while supplies lasts, and families can pick up food and produce boxes provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

This marks the 13th annual event, with this year’s health screen portion held in remembrance of Dr. Dale Willis, who died suddenly in 2020.

Agencies that contributed to the event include BlueCare Tennessee, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Officer, Sullivan County Schools, Ballad Health, TeamSmile, Alamont Dental Associated, Walmart, Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and several area churches.