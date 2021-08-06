Lee County Public Schools to require masks indoors following new guidance

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools will require masks to be worn indoors following new guidelines from local, state and federal organizations.

According to a release from LCPS Division Superintendent Brian Dean, masks will be required inside all of the school district’s buildings starting Monday, August 9.

All students, staff and visitors must wear a face covering indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Masks will also be required on all LCPS buses and other forms of transportation.

Dean wrote that the decision was made following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, Ballad Health, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the school district’s legal counsel and in accordance with Virginia Senate Bill 1303.

Currently, our locality is in the substantial level of community transmission, as indicated by the CDC Covid 19 Data Tracker. We will continue to monitor and evaluate our local circumstances, and as always, we look

forward to returning to less restrictive mitigation measures as soon as it is safe and legally possible to do so. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is of the utmost importance. Brian Dean, Division Superintendent of Lee County Public Schools

Wise County Public Schools and Washington County, Virginia Schools also announced they would be requiring masks indoors following a media briefing from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Thursday.