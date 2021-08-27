Kingsport City Schools to require masks for 4 weeks with opt-out option

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools has joined the growing list of Northeast Tennessee schools to require masks. Per Governor Bill Lee’s order, parents may opt their children out of the mandate.

At a special called meeting Friday, the Kingsport Board of Education heard public comments from parents, some of whom support a mask mandate and others who are opposed.

Starting off this afternoon’s Kingsport Board of Education with a coin flip. 20 minute public comment periods each for pro-mask and anti-mask parents.



Consideration of a mask mandate is the only thing on the agenda.@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/roMDeRPGBv — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) August 27, 2021

The school board voted 4-1 in favor of a four-week mask mandate. The requirement takes effect Tuesday, August 31.

Visitors and teachers will also have the option to opt-out of the mandate. As of Friday, Sullivan County is the only other school district allowing its teachers to opt-out of wearing masks.

The opt-out form will be made available to parents and guardians on the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) website.

On Thursday, KCS reported 152 students had tested positive for COVID-19 over a five-day period. 21 staff members had also tested positive in the same time.