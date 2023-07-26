KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)– Kingsport City Schools (KCS) will welcome a new community member to campus at each of its elementary schools this fall: a full-time school resource officer (SRO).

“We’re just really excited that we’re able to move forward to this,” KCS Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11.

True said until this year, the district relied on part-time, retired Kingsport Police officers to serve as SROs at the elementary schools. Now, the district is the recipient of more than $1 million in school safety grants from the state, funding eight new full-time SROs.

“We’re very grateful that that funding source is there,” said True. “It’s now a question of finding those right placements and getting those individuals on board.”

Though the department is still identifying specific officers to serve in the new roles, True said the district hopes to have SROs in place at all campuses by the end of the fall semester.

Kingsport Police Department (KPD) leadership said having an officer in each school will increase safety and allow for faster response times in the event of an emergency.

“There’s certainly no greater deterrent to crime anywhere, not just schools, but anywhere than a uniformed police officer and a marked police car,” said KPD spokesperson Tom Patton. “In the event something critical does happen at that school, the officer is there. There’s no waiting to call dispatch, dispatch to dispatch the officer, officer to drive there. Response times are instantaneous because he or she is already there.”

Officer Mark Smelser, who has served as an SRO at Dobyns-Bennett for seven years, said while most of his work doesn’t involve life-or-death stakes, he’s always prepared to protect students.

“When I first became a police officer, somebody told me, you look at it as being 98% boredom and 2% sheer terror,” Smelser told News Channel 11. “It can be the same way at school.”

Smelser said he carries a rifle into the building each day.

“We want students to see that because we want them to know that if somebody comes into school for that threat, we are there to protect them or we’re there to hit that threat head-on,” said Smelser.

Despite the heavier side of the job, Smelser said watching students grow through their high school career keeps him excited to serve.

“As a police officer on the street, you might interact with people once in a lifetime or there might be other people that you interact with a little bit more often, but most of the time it’s not very positive interactions,” said Smelser. “We interact with these students on a daily basis. We know their lives. We know the good and the bad.”