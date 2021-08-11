Kingsport City Schools report 33 COVID cases among students & staff; Washington County, TN up to 54 cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Northeast Tennessee schools Wednesday.

According to dashboards from local school systems, cases among students and staff have risen in Kingsport and Washington County, Tennessee.

Kingsport City Schools reports that as of Wednesday, August 11, 30 students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dobyns-Bennett High School had the most cases Wednesday with 12. Jefferson Elementary had the second-highest count with a total of seven, according to the KCS dashboard.

KCS had originally planned to update its COVID dashboard once a week; however, starting Wednesday, the district has begun updating its numbers daily.

Washington County Schools reported 54 students and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Forty of those are students, with the remaining 14 being comprised of faculty and staff.

According to the district dashboard, 224 students and staff are quarantined as of Wednesday.

Boones Creek Elementary reported six confirmed cases among students, the most in the district. Boones Creek also has less than five faculty and staff that have tested positive.