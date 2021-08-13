Kingsport City Schools offers COVID-19 vaccines to eligible students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) announced Friday that it’s launching an initiative with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department that gives eligible students the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to any KCS student 12 years of age or older on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dobyns-Bennett High School. A parent or guardian must be present.

This vaccination opportunity will also extend to KCS and City of Kingsport employees on Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dobyns-Bennett High School ROTC Building at 1700 Legion Dr.

No insurance cards are required to receive the shots.

