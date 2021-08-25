Kingsport BOE to consider mask requirement at called meeting Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders will consider implementing a “mask mandate” for Kingsport City Schools during a called meeting Friday, but parents would be able to opt out their children per the governor’s executive order.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the Tennessee Room which is located on the third floor of the Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center at 400 Clinchfield Street.

There will be two 20-minute public comment periods, one for people who support requiring masks and another for those who oppose requiring masks. Those who wish to speak will need to sign in prior to the meeting. Written comments may be submitted by email to info@k12k.com.

Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order requiring school system to allow parents to opt-out of mask requirements.