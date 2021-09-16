Joseph Rogers Primary School in Hawkins County closes briefly due to COVID-19

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Due to a recent rise in staff and student absences caused by COVID-19, Joseph Rogers Primary School will be closed for two days.

According to a social media post made by the Hawkins County School District, the school will be closed on Friday, Sept. 17, and Monday, Sept. 20.

The move is designed to have the school re-open when several staff and students will be allowed to return after being quarantined.

The post states parents should contact the school’s office or their child’s teacher for information regarding accessible instruction resources during the closure.