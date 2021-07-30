Johnson County Schools system releases reopening guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools released the system’s reopening guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year.
In a special session, the school board approved the plan across the district, which is subject to change based on state or federal requirements.
August 10 marks the first day of school for students in the county and will be a half day.
Newly approved protocols include the following:
- All school buildings will open at 7:30 a.m. for students.
- There will be no mask mandates for school facilities or buses. Students and staff may wear one if they wish, but it will not be a requirement. Masks are encouraged for those who aren’t yet vaccinated.
- Staff vaccinations are not required but are encouraged.
- Students will have assigned seats on the bus.
- Parents need to monitor their children’s health conditions and keep sick children from school.
- The school systems will not handle contact tracing. The health department will contract trace.
- Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to stay home for a length of time provided by the health department.
- Unvaccinated employees who are deemed as close contacts to those who test positive will be asked to remain home for a quarantine period by the health department.
- Social distancing of 3 feet is recommended whenever possible.
- Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeteria, and food service staff will serve items on the line.
- There will be field trips and extracurricular activities.
- Fans at athletic events will not be required to wear a mask, and there is no limit of those who are allowed to attend these events.
- Parents and guardians are not required to wear a mask when in the school, but school officials will wear a mask if requested in a meeting.
- Sanitizing classrooms, furniture and buses will continue to keep students and staff safe. The system is installing UV lights in every HVAC unit to improve air filtration.
- Water fountains will remain closed. Students are encouraged to bring personal water bottles to school and can refill them at refilling stations.
- There is a virtual option for students provided through Pearson, which requires at least a one-semester commitment.