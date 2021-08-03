Johnson City Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch to students for entire school year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools students will not have to pay for breakfast or lunch this school year.

The school system announced Tuesday that all children ages 18 and under will receive free breakfast and lunch until June 30 of next year.

Students who bring their lunch from home will have the option of adding a fruit, vegetable, and milk from the cafeteria. For virtual students or any other children 18 and under, meals will be available for pickup at Science Hill High School in front of the auditorium from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The school system says families who qualify for income-based free and reduced benefits still need to submit their paperwork, as there are other benefits for those families and the school community.

Johnson City students will return to school Wednesday, August 4.