JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students in one of the Tri-Cities’ largest school districts will return to the classroom Wednesday across 12 schools.

Ahead of the first day of class, district officials said students and parents can expect some changes to improve their experience in terms of safety and learning.

A school resource officer will be present at every school in the district, which was not the case for most of the last school year.

District Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Greg Wallace said the district is slated to get two additional SROs.

“The city is still committed to providing us 14,” Wallace said. “I know they’re right now in the process of hiring a bunch of new ones, getting them through the academy, so we’re looking forward to that number increasing.”

Wallace said the two additional SROs would likely go to Science Hill High School and Topper Academy.

Also new for this school year, state guidance requires a staff member to be present at an external door any time that door is unlocked.

The district is also putting a bigger emphasis on mental health.

Johnson City Schools is continuing a partnership with Frontier Health, but the district has hired more than a dozen mental health professionals to help students.

“We hired 16 additional mental health supports in our schools,” Wallace said. “That’s going to be three additional people at the high school, two at each one of our middle schools and one at each of the elementary.”

At Science Hill High School, construction continued on new science labs on the southern end of the main building.

Superintendent Steve Barnett said some of those classrooms will be ready for the start of the school year.

“State of the art, new, upgraded labs,” Barnett said. “Really looking forward to our teachers and students being able to get in and use those spaces this year.”

Barnett said they expect all the science labs to be complete by February.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on an eight-classroom expansion at Lake Ridge Elementary as well.

Last year, Barnett said the district saw growth that has continued somewhat into this year.

“We’ll know better in a couple of weeks, but we expect to have some small growth,” Barnett said. “Maybe about one percent this year. It could be more than that.”

This school year will also be the first under the state’s new TISA (Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement) funding model.

Barnett said that has resulted in the district getting about $7 million more in state funding.

“A lot of that money is for improvement in pay across the state, but also services,” Barnett said. “That money follows the student. It’s the way we have budgeted here in Johnson City for a long time. That is needs of students, needs of a particular school. Those funds follow those students.”

It will also be the second year third-grade students will face retention if they scored at “approaching” or below on the TCAP ELA exam.

The third-grade retention law caused headaches for parents across the district, but Barnett said none of last year’s third graders who originally faced retention will be held back.

Barnett said he credits that to the district working closely with families to get their students into summer school or fall tutoring to avoid retention.

He said the district won’t be changing its learning plan ahead of this year’s TCAP.

“Additional tutoring, additional work, after school programming and summer programming has been available for those students all along,” Barnett said. “We feel that we’ll see dividends paid from that.”

Johnson City Schools will start their 2023-24 school year will a full day of classes.

Middle and high schoolers will start the day at 7:40 Wednesday morning with elementary schools getting underway at 8:15.