Johnson City Schools: Masks to be optional for students under new school year guidelines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools will not require its students to wear masks under its recently released guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the guidelines, masks will be optional for students at all JCS locations, but they will be required on all Johnson City Transit and athletic buses, including school buses.

Below is an overview of the protocols from JCS as provided by the school system:

1. Masks will be optional for students, faculty, and visitors. Signage to be placed at all Johnson City School locations stating, “The CDC recommends masks for anyone not fully vaccinated”.



2. Continue to consult with local public health experts to allow Johnson City Schools to make informed decisions for our students’ and faculty’s safety.



3. Masks will be required on all Johnson City Transit and athletic buses. Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s Order. Operators of school buses should refer to the Department of Education’s COVID-19 Handbook for additional guidance. A driver does not need to wear a mask if they are the only person on the bus.



4. Continue providing masks upon request along with enhanced cleaning protocols in all Johnson City School locations.



5. Confirmed positive Covid-19 cases will continue to follow current CDC recommendations for isolation.



6. Johnson City Schools will provide Covid-19 testing for all students, faculty, and staff. Parental consent will be required for any student testing.



7. All visitors must sign in/out with RAPTOR and designate reason for visit.



8. Johnson City Schools will continue to follow the current Tennessee Department of Health’s “Return to School Algorithm”.



9. Johnson City Schools will continue to make site specific decisions based on active cases.

