JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools and Johnson City Parks and Recreation are teaming up to make sure students have the necessary supplies as school begins.

A release from the city states donations for the month-long Back 2 School Drive can be collected as early as Aug. 1. Donated items will be distributed by the Johnson City Schools Homeless Coordinator to students.

School supplies can be donated at the following collection sites:

Memorial Park Community Center (510 Bert St.)

Carver Recreation Center (322 W. Watauga Ave.)

Langston Centre (315 Elm St.)

Parks and Recreation Administration Office (4137 Bristol Highway)

Donations may begin Aug. 1, but the drive is expected to ramp up on Aug. 6 at the city’s Back 2 School Bash at Freedom Hall Civic Center. The event will last from 2-5 p.m. at the practice fields next to the Freedom Hall pool.

Below is a list of items needed for students, provided by the city: