Johnson City BOE votes to implement mask requirement until Sept. 10, parents may opt out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Education voted Friday to require students to wear masks at school until September 10. However, parents will have the option to opt their child out of the requirement.

After several amendments, board members decided in a 6-1 vote to require students to wear masks starting on Tuesday, August 17.

You can watch News Channel 11’s stream of the board meeting below:

School board members voted to pass an amendment that would allow parents to submit a form allowing their students to opt out of the mask requirement. Parents will have the option to begin opting out starting on Monday, August 16.

Board members also amended the motion to allow teachers to remove their masks while teaching in front of the class.

Johnson City School Board meeting now underway. Meeting room is packed with parents both for and against masks in schools @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/lbTnoiwplu — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) August 13, 2021

All Johnson City Schools faculty, staff and adult volunteers will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Students will still be required to wear a mask while on buses, pursuant to city requirements.