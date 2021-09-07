Johnson City BOE extends mask requirement with opt-out until January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools’ face mask requirement has been extended until January.

The Board of Education voted 6–0 to maintain the mask requirement, which students can be opted out of by their parents.

BREAKING: Johnson City Schools mask mandate extended until January. w/ opt out. Passes 6-0 @WJHL11 — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) September 7, 2021

School officials said there are currently 315 students in quarantine and 101 who tested positive Monday, the lowest number of positive cases since the first week of the school year.

Superintendent of Schools Steve Barnett said the school system’s online COVID-19 dashboard will now include quarantines.