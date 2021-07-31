Hundreds of students receive free backpacks from HOPE’s back-to-school giveaway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One nonprofit organization gifted 400 backpacks to students ahead of the 2021-2022 in an effort to ease back-to-school stress.

Help Our Potential Evolve (HOPE) teamed up with Tricities Juneteenth and three local churches to make the giveaway possible.

From 9 a.m. until noon, students K-8 were given the backpacks — this event was open to any student in any district.

News Channel 11 spoke with HOPE’s founder and executive director, Stella Robinette, who said the event aimed to give students a boost.

“I think it helps their self-esteem,” she said. “Making sure that they have the tools they need to be that great student and to make sure that every kid has what they need.”

The three local church sponsors included Central Baptist, Christ Fellowship and First Broad Street United Methodist Church.