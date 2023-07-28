ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)–Hawkins County Schools teachers, coaches and administrators will communicate with parents in a new way this year.

The district announced earlier this month that it will transition from a text-based to an app-based communication system.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson told News Channel 11 the new system will save teachers the tedious work of maintaining contacts lists.

“What happens is (as) teachers, parents, students change cell phones that the course of the year, those numbers aren’t always updated,” said Hixson.

The app, available through the App Store and Google Play, will allow district staff to create rosters based on their class, extracurricular activities and bus routes. It will also link to existing software used by the district, like Google Classroom, collecting all of a student’s data in one place.

“Grading will be available through the app, report card reporting, any type of grades, standing, any missing assignments,” said Hixson.

Hixson said the new communication system will also help the district handle its ongoing issues filling bus driver positions.

Despite summer hiring efforts, Hixson said, the district is short 11 drivers.

With the capability to create groups based on bus routes, the district will have the ability to communicate bus delays and route changes in real time.

“If we have a bus break down, if we have a driver call in sick mid-day, someone that ran in the morning but can’t pick up in the afternoon, he’s able to select that class or that bus route and push a message to those students and parents individually, something we have not been able to do up to this point,” said Hixson.

Hixson said the app is not yet fully operational as teachers are still learning to use it. He said he hopes to have the app operational for the first week of school.