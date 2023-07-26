GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Middle School received a $500,000 grant from the state of Tennessee, and with that grant funding, the school will be implementing a new technology called Z Space.

Principal of Greeneville Middle School Dr. Rachel Adams said this new technology will provide more opportunities for students to explore various career paths.

“They can do things like virtually dissecting animals, they can work on parts of a car, they can do robotics, they can do virtual welding,” said Adams “Lots of different opportunities for them to get an idea of what they’re interested in and hopefully spark interest in areas.”

The goal of implementing the new Z Space Technology into the classroom is to give students a head start in career exploration.

“It’s more about having an understanding of the direction they want to go in as they go into high school,” said Adams. “Whichever pathway they choose, we can maximize that pathway for them while they’re at Greeneville High School in the Greene Technology Center.”

Adams told News Channel 11 that with this funding, they’ll be incorporating two new classes into the school curriculum.

“One of those classes is the career exploration class where they will do their career interest assessments, learn about what their interests, strengths and talents are, learn about career opportunities in those fields,” said Adams.

According to Adams, Greeneville Middle School aims to expose students to various career pathways. Greeneville High School and Greene Technology Center will be expanding and deepening student career pathways.

“Students should be coming to us as high school students with a better understanding of the vocabulary and other things in the career field,” said Aaron Flanary, CTE Director for Greeneville City Schools and Principal at Greene Technology Center. “When it comes to technical skills in the field they already have the knowledge, then they can actually work towards mastering.”

Flanary added that having students find what career paths they want to pursue early on allows them to get a head start by getting classes and experience under their belt before they graduate high school.

“We have a strong partnership with a lot of industries and companies that look to hire students right out of high school,” said Flanary.

The Greene Technology Center is a vital tool for students to use. Greeneville Middle School will be implementing the Z Space technology in the upcoming school year.