Greeneville, Greene County gear up for back-to-school Wednesday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools and Greene County Schools reopen their doors to students on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Students will attend school for a partial day Wednesday, will not attend school Thursday and will have their first full school day Friday, Aug. 6.

School leaders are hoping to return to as normal a school year as possible. Masking will be optional in both school districts.

In Greeneville City Schools high-touch areas in schools will be disinfected every day. Those include desks, light switches, door handles, chairs and other flat surfaces, as well as the nurse’s office. If someone with COVID-19 has been in an area, it will be more thoroughly cleaned.

COVID-19 testing will be available for both students and staff on campus free of charge. Students can only get that done with written parental consent. They are asking both students and staff to take their own precautions as well.

“We will be mask-optional to begin the school year, and we will obviously continue to advocate for handwashing, and respiratory etiquette, and distancing to the extent possible and just good practices like that. Our cleaning practices are a big part of our layered mitigations as well,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes.

Greeneville is offering a virtual option, but kids who enroll are asked to commit to at least a semester. Transfers back to the classroom would be treated like a school transfer.

“We will also start a virtual school option this year, so getting that off the ground. But that will be you either choose either virtual school or in-person, so that’ll be the two options,” said Starnes. “We’ve actually partnered with Bristol. Bristol will be delivering 6-12 instruction and we will be delivering K-5 instruction, but collectively we are Tennessee online public school, and then we have the Bristol and at Greeneville components.”

Starnes said he is excited to welcome the kids back in and excited to start the school year.